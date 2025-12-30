Kaufman County Commissioners Court to Convene for Important Meeting on December 30

The Kaufman County Commissioners Court is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will take place in the Commissioners' Court Meeting Room located in the Courthouse Annex at 100 North Washington Street, Kaufman, Texas.

Agenda Highlights

The agenda for this meeting includes a variety of significant topics, focusing on county operations, budget matters, and ongoing infrastructure projects that directly impact the residents of Kaufman County. The court will also address additional issues of local concern.

Community Engagement

Commissioners Court meetings serve as a vital platform for transparency in local governance, allowing citizens to stay informed about decisions that affect their community. Residents are encouraged to review the agenda prior to the meeting and consider attending in person. For those unable to attend, public access options are available for remote participation.

Public Participation

During the meeting, there will be a designated time for remarks from visitors. Members of the public who wish to speak on items listed on the agenda must sign in and complete a Public Participation Form, which should be submitted to the County Clerk before the court proceedings begin. Each speaker will be allotted three minutes for their presentation.

Key Agenda Items

Invocation

Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag

Pledge of Allegiance to the Texas Flag

Routine Business

The agenda will include routine correspondence and a consent agenda, which encompasses:

Approval of the regular meeting minutes from December 23, 2025

Acceptance of the Auditor's monthly reports for October and November 2025

Significant Considerations

Commissioners will discuss and potentially approve several interlocal agreements, including:

An agreement with the City of Crandall regarding Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 6

A cooperation agreement between Kaufman County and Freestone County

A joint contract for conducting the 2026 primary elections with local Democratic and Republican parties

Emergency Service District Appointments

Commissioners will also recommend appointments for Emergency Service District Board Members, covering various terms and positions across multiple districts.

Budgetary Matters

The County Auditor will present information regarding line item and budget transfers, as well as claims for payment. Following these discussions, the court may enter an executive session to address sensitive topics, including economic development negotiations and network security matters.

Accessibility and Accommodations

For those requiring assistance to attend the Commissioners' Court meeting, it is advised to contact the County Clerk at least 72 hours in advance. The court remains committed to ensuring all community members can participate in local governance.

More Information

For the complete agenda and additional details about the meeting, residents can visit the official Kaufman County website or contact the County Clerk's office.

The meeting promises to address key issues vital to the local community, and public participation is highly encouraged.