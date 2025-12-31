Lieutenant Brian Scott Retires After Over Three Decades of Service to Terrell

Published: December 31, 2025 By Mandy Travis
After an impressive 30½ years with the Terrell Police Department, Lieutenant Brian Scott has officially retired, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to the community he has faithfully protected.

A Distinguished Career

Throughout his tenure, Lt. Scott held various positions that showcased his commitment to law enforcement and community safety. Starting as a Patrol Officer, he steadily rose through the ranks, demonstrating exemplary leadership and dedication in the following roles:

  • Patrol Corporal

  • Patrol Sergeant

  • Patrol Lieutenant

In recognition of his expertise and commitment to excellence, Lt. Scott earned his Master Peace Officer Certification, a testament to his professional development and dedication to the field of law enforcement.

A Grateful Community

The Terrell Police Department expresses heartfelt gratitude to Lieutenant Scott for his outstanding service, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the City of Terrell. His contributions have made a lasting impact on the community, and he will be missed by both his colleagues and the residents he served.

As he embarks on this new chapter in his life, we wish Lt. Scott all the best in his well-deserved retirement and thank him for decades of exemplary public service.

