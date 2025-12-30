Kaufman County Emergency Services District #6 Celebrates Progress and Plans for the Future

FORNEY — As 2025 draws to a close, Kaufman County Emergency Services District #6 is reflecting on a year characterized by significant advancements in professional development and strategic planning, all aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities for a rapidly expanding community.

Focus on Governance and Operational Readiness

Throughout the year, the ESD #6 Board of Commissioners prioritized governance and operational readiness. Commissioners attended the annual Safe-D Conference, fulfilling their continuing education requirements while gaining valuable insights into best practices, compliance, and leadership standards for emergency service districts across Texas. District officials emphasize that this training is essential for informed decision-making as service demands continue to rise.

Leadership Development Initiatives

Leadership development emerged as another key priority for the board. Board President Mario Luna and Fire Chief Holcomb participated in the Texas Fire Department Instructors Conference in Denton, where fire service leaders from across the state convened to share innovative ideas and address emerging challenges in emergency response. District officials noted that the lessons learned from this conference will play a crucial role in guiding both daily operations and long-term strategic planning.

Exciting Plans for Expansion

This year marked a significant milestone with the initiation of preliminary planning for a new Station #4. The ESD #6 board has begun collaborating with Gallagher Construction and Martinez Architects to bring this project to fruition. Upon completion, the new station is expected to enhance response capacity and improve coverage across the district’s service area.

“We are very pleased with the progress we have made this past year for our constituents,” Luna stated. “Every step we take—whether through training, planning, or new construction—is focused on providing reliable, high-quality emergency services to the community we serve. We also appreciate our partnership with the City of Forney, which has been in place since 2001 in collaboration with ESD #6.”

Looking Ahead: Future Projects and Initiatives

Looking toward the future, district leaders have several projects on the horizon as Kaufman County continues to experience growth. With a strong emphasis on education, infrastructure, and collaboration, ESD #6 is committed to further enhancing emergency preparedness for local residents.

Leadership Team

The KCESD #6 board is comprised of President Mario Luna, Vice President Robert Schlebach, Secretary/Treasurer Dana Curry, and board members Mack Duncan and Rick Barnes. Vivian Themer serves as the district’s administrative assistant. Originally established in 2001 as a fire district, KCESD #6 has since broadened its mission to include both fire protection and emergency medical services.