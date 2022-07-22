KEMP, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 175 Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers were dispatched to the crash at approximately 6:26 a.m., DPS Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 175 near Farm-to-Market (FM) 2860, just northwest of the Kemp city limits.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling west on U.S. 175 when, for a yet to be determined reason, the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a creek," says Bradford. "The impact caused the vehicle to overturn into the creek, the driver was pronounced deceased on scene."
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available as of press.
The driver was not identified pending notification of next of kin.