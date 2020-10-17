TERRELL, Texas — A rolling domestic disturbance turned fatal crash near the Kaufman-Hunt County line late Saturday night.
At approximately 8 p.m., the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a rollover crash with two people ejected on State Highway 34 near Bob White Road.
A white Honda Fit was traveling southbound on SH 34 when, for as of yet to be determined reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a bar ditch, struck a tree, and overturned, Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford confirmed to inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
Just prior to the crash, police had received a 911 call from the female passenger in the vehicle stating she and the driver were having a possible disagreement.
The male driver and female passenger were both ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash. The female, who police have not released identifying information for, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The male driver, who was also not identified, was airlifted to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, with life-threatening injuries.
The crash investigation remains ongoing, according to Bradford.