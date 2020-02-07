KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE — Eastbound Interstate 20 reopened at approximately 4:15 p.m.
ORIGINAL — Eastbound Interstate 20 is closed in Kaufman County, just south of Forney, due to a rollover crash with ejection.
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 20 in between Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 and FM 2932.
One person was airlifted from the scene to Methodist Dallas Medical Center with what were described as critical injuries.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway at FM 741.
A request for additional information has been made with the Texas Department of Public Safety.