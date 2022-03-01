FORNEY, Texas — An overnight crash on Interstate 20 in Kaufman County claimed the life of a mother and her young child, according to authorities.
Around 11 p.m., on February 28, 2022, the Mesquite Police Department and Mesquite Fire Department were dispatched to the crash on westbound Interstate 20 near High Country Lane, Mesquite Police Department Lt. Brandon Ricketts tells inForney.com.
Upon arrival, officers located the woman and her child on the ground — both would later be pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Investigation revealed that a 2006 BMW 325 collided with a 2014 Nissan Sentra," stated Ricketts. "The collision caused both vehicles to be disabled."
The Nissan became entangled in the steel cable barrier and the BMW came to rest in the middle of the interstate, according to police.
"The occupants of the BMW exited the vehicle and attempted to flee to a safe location as a vehicle approached," continued Ricketts. "The approaching vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Altima, was not able to stop in time and collided with the BMW and the fleeing occupants."
A 2019 Freightliner, towing a trailer, also collided with the BMW as it was in the middle of the roadway.
Westbound Interstate 20 was closed into the morning hours Tuesday for investigation and has since been reopened.
Both the mother and child, identified as 30-year-old Jennifer Young and her 3-year-old son, both of Benbrook, Texas, were transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
The drivers of the other vehicles involved were uninjured, according to police.
A woman and young child are dead in a Mesquite crash. The pair survived as their stalled car was struck by an 18 wheeler but were hit by a passing car as they exited the wreckage.