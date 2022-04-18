COMBINE, Texas — The Texas Historical Commission has recognized Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Combine as a significant part of Texas history by awarding it an Official Texas Historical Marker. The designation honors the cemetery as an important cultural and educational part of Kaufman County’s history.
A dedication ceremony to commemorate the town’s first historical marker will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The cemetery is located at 318 Lanier Rd. at the intersection with Pleasant Dr., about 0.6 of a mile south of FM1389 S.
The Kaufman County Historical Commission and the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association welcome the public to share in and witness this significant historical event.
“The Official Texas Historical Marker program helps bring attention to community treasures and the importance of their preservation,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the THC. “Awareness and education are among the best ways to guarantee the preservation of our state’s history,” he said.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery obtained a Historic Texas Cemetery designation in 2017, a prerequisite for applying for a historical marker. The historical marker was awarded in 2019. The application process is long, exhaustive and highly competitive, and the applicant must establish the subject’s historical significance and provide factual evidence.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery was first used to bury the family members and friends of James and Permelia Mathis. Their daughter Harriet, who died in 1873 at age 8, is buried in the first marked grave. The burial ground was also the site of the community’s first school and churches. Today the active cemetery is the resting place for almost 600 persons.
“This marker honors Combine’s early settlers and longtime families,” said Jim Davis, chair of the Kaufman County Historical Commission. “It also helps preserve the town’s history and remind residents about the important story the past has to tell. As our county grows, preserving our past becomes even more important,” he said.
Texas has the largest historical marker program in the United States with more than 17,000 markers. The THC reviews more than 300 marker applications each year. About a third are selected. Seventeen states have used the Texas program as a model.