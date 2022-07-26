KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Police are investigating a driver's death after a fiery crash along Interstate Highway 20 Tuesday evening.
Around 5 p.m., police say a box truck was traveling on eastbound Interstate Highway 20 when, for as of yet to be determined reasons, veered off the highway just west of Farm-to-Market (FM) 429.
The box truck came to a stop in the dry grass south of the highway, which sparked a flame, catching the vehicle and nearby grass on fire.
The driver of the box truck, who police have not publicly identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and no further information was available as of press.