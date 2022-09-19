FORNEY, Texas — A portion of Helms Trail is scheduled to be closed for approximately one week for construction.
The closure is scheduled from September 21, 2022, until September 28, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
The closures are needed for storm drain construction, according to the City of Forney.
Northbound Helms Trail will be closed at Plantation Ridge Road. Southbound Helms Trail will be closed at Akron Way.
Detour signs will direct motorists around the closure utilizing County Road 212, Gateway Boulevard, and Akron Way.