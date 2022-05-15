FORNEY, Texas — Portions of Kaufman County are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued at 12:01 a.m., on Monday, May 16, 2022, for Rockwall County, northwestern Kaufman County, southern Collin County, and Northeastern Dallas County until 1 a.m.
According to the NWS, at 12:01 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Hebron, or near The Colony, moving southeast at 30 mph. Hazards includ pong ball size hail. People and animals outdoors should move indoors or face injury. Area residents should expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.
Locations impacted include Dallas, Plano, Garland, Mesquite, McKinney, Frisco, Richardson, Allen, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Balch Springs, Sachse, Seagoville, Forney, Addison, Murphy, Royse City, Heath and Fate.
"For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows," stated the NWS.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued earlier in the evening on Sunday, at 10:06 p.m. and called for possible severe weather for Kaufman and surrounding counties. The watch was originally expected to expire, unless extended, at 1 a.m.
STAY WEATHER AWARE