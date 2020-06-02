FORNEY, Texas — A Forney-area family is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing 13-year-old teen runaway, identified as Muriel Criner.
Criner was reported missing on Saturday, May 30, 2020, according to family and the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office.
Family members, in speaking with inForney.com, described Criner as approximately 5'5", 140 pounds, and no longer has braids, as pictured in her most recent school photo. They say, although she is 13 years old, she appears to be much older, around 16 years old.
She may be wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt, or has since changed clothes.
She was reported missing from her residence in the Heather Hollow area of the Windmill Farms neighborhood, in unincorporated Kaufman County just northeast of Forney.
Anyone with information on Criner's whereabouts should call 911.