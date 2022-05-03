ROCKWALL COUNTY, Texas — The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public locating a teen runaway, according to a notification from the Rockwall County Office of Emergency Management.
16-year-old Braeden Mac Rickard was last seen wearing a blue shirt with black shorts and a backpack with a camo design.
Rickard is described as a while male, approximately 6 foot 4 inches, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office at (972) 204-7001 or 911.