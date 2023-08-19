CRANDALL, Texas — Several horses tragically perished in a Kaufman County barn fire on Friday night, fire authorities report.
Just after 7 p.m., on Friday, August 18, 2023, the Scurry Fire Department was dispatched to a large barn/arena fire in the area of Sheila Circle — northwest of Scurry and east of Crandall.
Responding firefighters and area residents reported heavy smoke from the fire.
Four other area fire departments responded for mutual aid to combat the fire.
"Tragically, the barn/arena was a total loss and several horses were unable to escape the blaze," read a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department which was one of the fire department to respond as mutual aid. "The cause is believed to be welding on the building."
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be high fire danger days with even higher temperatures and lower humidity than we've seen so far, according to the department.
"Let's be careful out there and use extreme caution with anything that could generate heat or sparks," stated the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department.
During fire operations on Sheila Circle, the Scurry Fire Department was toned out to a burn ban violation, which mutual aid partners responded to along with the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office on County Road 319. That fire was extinguished and a citation was issued.
Kaufman County remains under a burn ban.