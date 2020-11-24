KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Rockwall county, southern Hunt County, and Kaufman County until 10:30 p.m. as a line of thunderstorms enter the eastern portions D-FW metroplex.
Kaufman County also remains under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2 a.m.
At 9:47 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Royse City to near Wilmer, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Wind gusts accompanying the line of thunderstorms may be up to 50 miles per hour. Additionally, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning may occur.
"Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle," stated the NWS.
Locations impacted include Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Lancaster, Greenville, Balch Springs, Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Kaufman, Hutchins, Royse City, Heath, Fate, Sunnyvale, Wilmer, and Mabank.