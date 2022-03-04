KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Six area fire departments responded to a residential structure fire overnight that destroyed a northern Kaufman County home.
At approximately 8:28 p.m., the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) was dispatched to the structure fire on County Road 322A, according to the TVFD.
"The caller reported flames showing from the garage area of a home she believed to be under renovation," stated the department.
Arriving fire department personnel reported a single-story brick home with heavy fire showing.
Mutual aid was requested from the Terrell, Ables Springs, Elmo, College Mound, and Union Valley Fire Fire Departments.
"Crews attempted to mount an offensive attack; however, hampered by a lack of water supply in the area and the advanced fire conditions upon arrival, they were pushed back into a defensive operation," stated the TVFD.
The home and its contents were a total loss, according to the department.
No civilian injuries were reported however, one firefighter sustained a minor injury while engaging in the fire suppression operation, was treated at the scene, and did not require transport.
According to the department, an extensive overhaul was completed and all firefighters cleared the scene at 2:34 a.m.
The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
"Fires like these take a number of highly trained, dedicated firefighters to extinguish - and we're always looking for more," continued the department on Facebook. "If you'd like to join us, drop us a message - we have a set of firefighting gear waiting for you."