KAUFMAN, Texas — A skunk tested positive for rabies on Friday, according to a bulletin from the Kaufman Police Department.
"The City of Kaufman Animal Control Service has received notice of a confirmed rabies case on a skunk recovered in the 2600 Block of Commerce Way," continued the bulletin.
Area residents are asked to be on heightened awareness of animals exhibiting rabies-like behavior.
Anyone with information on strays or other animal-related issues is asked to call the City of Kaufman Animal Control at (469) 376-4500 or, in an emergency, dial 911.