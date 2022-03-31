TERRELL, Texas — State Highway (SH) 34 between Terrell and Kaufman is closed, both northbound and southbound, due to a hazardous material spill, according to county officials.
The hazardous material spill originated from a tanker truck. County officials did not immediately identify the hazardous material.
"First responders are on location and the clean up is expected to take several hours," read a statement from the county.
Northbound traffic from Kaufman is being detoured at Farm-to-Market (FM) 2728 and southbound traffic from Terrell is being detoured at Abner Road. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.