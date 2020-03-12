FORNEY, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the region as a cold front and dry line sweep across north Texas Thursday afternoon and overnight.
"A few storms could become severe this afternoon and evening, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts, along/east of the dry- line and along/south of the front," stated the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas. "Rain chances will increase late tonight, though the overall severe threat will decrease."
"A few overnight storms may still produce small hail and gusty winds, along with possible street flooding," stated the NWS.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will persist Friday and continue this weekend through much of next week, although the severe weather threat generally looks low through this period according to the NWS. Strong storms with gusty winds and small hail may occur at times.
Rainfall totals associated with tonight's and this coming week's thunderstorms could lead to an increased risk of flooding.