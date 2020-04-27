TERRELL, Texas — Firefighters from Terrell and Forney are working a residential structure fire on Monday evening.
At approximately 5:07 p.m., the Terrell Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 148, just south of Interstate 20 and Davis Lane, for a mobile home reportedly on fire.
Mutual aid was requested from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department and the Forney Fire Department.
First arriving firefighters reported heavy fire through the roof of the mobile home.
A CareFlite ambulance was also requested for scene standby.
This is a developing story.