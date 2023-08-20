TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at 2:09 a.m., the City of Terrell Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 600 block of East High Street.
There, arriving units reported a single-story residential structure with a working fire.
"The fire had ventilated itself prior to arrival which was letting the fire spread rapidly throughout the structure," read a statement from the Terrell Fire Department. "Multiple attempts were made to make an offensive attacks on the fire, but due to the rapid change in conditions the decision to change to a defensive strategy was made."
Mutual aid was requested and received from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department and the Forney Fire Department.
After several hours, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries had been reported as of this morning's update by fire officials.
The Terrell Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.