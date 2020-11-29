TERRELL, Texas — At least four people were displaced after a Sunday night fire destroyed their Terrell home.
Just after 10 p.m., the Terrell Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 900 block of North Catherine Street.
There, arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire from a single-story frame home. Mutual aid was requested from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department and the Forney Fire Department.
Firefighters initially took a defensive posture due to the heavy fire conditions and, after a knock-down of a majority of the fire, entered the structure to finish extinguishing the blaze.
The home was completely destroyed in the fire and displaced at least three adults and one infant. No injuries were reported in the fire but the family's dog was unaccounted for, as of press time.
The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.
Fire investigators with the Terrell Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.