TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is investigating a woman's death after she was discovered deceased in a home in north Terrell yesterday.
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at approximately 3:12 p.m., the Terrell Police Department received a call from a man requesting a welfare check on his sister in the 100 block of Glenda Street. The brother lives out of state and had not heard from his sister in approximately five months, according to police.
There, police observed newspapers piled at the front of the house, the oldest from August 2020, and the mailbox was overfilled with mail. Upon approaching the front door, the officer could smell a strong odor coming from inside the residence and, as a matter of welfare, forced entry into the residence through the back door.
"Officers found a deceased and badly decomposed body in the residence," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department.
Authorities also believe the woman, who was in her 60s, may have been deceased for as many as 90 days prior to her discovery.
The woman's body was transferred to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.