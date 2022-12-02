TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking information from the public on a reported missing teen runaway.
16-year-old Seth Michael Sierra was last seen at Terrell High School, located at 400 Poetry Road, at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Sierra was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with "Cool" written in white letters on the front, faded green jogger pants, and black Adidas shows with white stripes. He is described as 5'5", approximately 120 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at (469) 474-2700.