TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking information and the whereabouts of a woman reported missing.
According to police, the father of 32-year-old Maranda Deleon Denson reported her missing and reported he had not seen or heard from her in about four months.
"The father of Maranda Deleon Denson is urging the public to come forward with any information pertaining to her whereabouts," stated the department.
Maranda is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, 4’7 in height, and weighs about 168 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrell Police Department Investigator B.Bulin at (469) 474-2711 or by email at bbulin@terrelltx.gov.