TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own members, Firefighter Jim Crumby, the department announced this morning.
"Sunday evening, TVFD received the call no department is ever prepared to receive," read a statement from the department. "One of our firefighters, Jim Crumby, was found deceased from an as yet unknown cause."
Terrell Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to the scene on Sunday evening, July 4, 2021, and are assisting the family, according to the department.
"Please say a prayer for Jim, his family, and his young son," stated the department.
Arrangements were pending as of press.