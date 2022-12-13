KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Tornado Watch for most of North Texas, including Kaufman County, until 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Today and tonight, numerous thunderstorms are expected along and ahead of an eastward moving cold front. Some of these storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, some hail, and a few tornadoes.
"Conditions are favorable for severe weather," read a statement from the NWS. "All modes of severe weather are possible, including hail up to 2 inches and isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out as well"
"Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a warning is issued in your area!"