KAUFMAN, Texas — Two people were extricated and one was airlifted from a major, head-on collision on Farm-to-Market (FM) 987 earlier today.
The crash occurred on FM 987 just north of the Kaufman city limits and South Bend Drive.
According to Kaufman Fire Department Chief Ronnie Davis, two vehicles collided head-on and required extrication on both vehicles.
One driver was taken by ground ambulance to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, and the other was airlifted to Parkland, also in Dallas.
The roadway was closed both north and southbound while emergency personnel were on scene and has since been reopened.