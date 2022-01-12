KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Two free drive-thru COVID-19 test sites will open in Kaufman County, according to the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management.
The first site, located at the Terrell Municipal Airport, opened today, Wednesday, January 12, 2022. The second site will open next Monday at the Kaufman Sports Complex. Both locations will offer PCR tests, which will return results within 48 to 72 hours. No rapid tests will be administered.
The Terrell Municipal Airport location is located at Airport Road and Industrial Boulevard and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The entrance is on Industrial Boulevard just north of the Star Transit location. Although no appointment is needed, those seeking a test can pre-register to save time by using a QR code on the county's website, HERE.
The Kaufman Sports Complex site, located at 595 State Highway (SH) 34, will open on Monday, January 17, 2022. This site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Pre-registration will also be available through the county's website once the site and link are operational.
"Please help reserve the tests for those who need test results for urgent matters, as supplies are limited," read a statement from the county. "If you do not have any symptoms and you have not been exposed, please do not get tested."
"Kaufman County sincerely thanks the cities of Terrell and Kaufman for their continued support in making these testing sites possible," continued the statement.
For additional questions, the county has provided a recorded COVID line at (469) 376-4191. Callers will be required to leave a message to receive a call back.