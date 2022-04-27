TERRELL, Texas — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 205 on Tuesday evening, according to the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department.
At approximately 5:19 p.m., on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the 16200 block of SH 205 following multiple reports of a "huge crash" with three to six vehicles involved, injuries, and possible entrapment.
"Based on the comments and the high speed nature of the roadway, we requested a second ambulance and placed a helicopter on standby," read a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD).
Upon arrival, firefighters reported three vehicles with heavy damage, multiple injuries, and several other vehicles in the ditch.
"A KSO deputy was already on scene and did an excellent job surveying the patients. Ultimately, we would find no entrapment, 2 patients with serious injuries (1 requiring transport via air), and 1 patient that was assessed but did not require transport," stated the department.
"The two seriously injured patients were being cared for by civilians and several off-duty healthcare workers who had stopped to help. TVFD and Careflite assumed patient care and worked to treat and ready the patients for transport."
The CareFlite helicopter was upgraded to a scene response and landed at an emergency-personnel established landing zone at a nearby business.
Elmo Volunteer Fire Department's chief was in the area and also responded to assist, assuming command of the Medical Group, according to the department.
"TVFD would like to thank the nurses and civilians who stopped to render patient care prior to our arrival. We also appreciate the assistance of Elmo FD with patient care, Kaufman SO/Kaufman Co. Constable Precinct 2 with traffic control, and the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management with scene logistics and traffic."
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.
