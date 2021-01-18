KAUFMAN, Texas — Two people were killed in a head-on collision on State Highway (SH) 243 on Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, January 18, 2021, on SH 243 near County Road (CR) 109 — which is located in eastern Kaufman County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary investigation, a 2018 GMC SUV was traveling eastbound on SH 243 near CR 109 when, for as of yet to be determined reasons, lost control, swerved into the westbound lane, and struck an westbound traveling 2005 Honda head-on.
The drivers of both vehicles, whose identities were not released as of press, were both pronounced deceased at the scene. They were the only occupants of their respective vehicles, according to police.
Bradford says the investigation remains ongoing.