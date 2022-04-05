TERRELL, Texas — Two people were killed and another injured in a seven-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. on SH 34 near County Road 322A, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com.
At least seven vehicles were involved in the crash north of Terrell, near the Hunt-Kaufman County line.
According to preliminary crash investigation information from DPS, a red Ford F-150 was on the shoulder of SH 34 and, for yet to be determined reasons, began backing up on the shoulder.
The red Ford F-150 struck a Chevy Shilverado which spun into the northbound lanes and struck a Toyota Tacoma.
A tire flew from the initial wreckage and struck a Chevy Cobalt and a black Ford F-150. Another tire struck a utility van.
Bradford says two people were killed in the crash and another injured and transported to an area hospital.
SH 34 is expected to remain closed for several hours Tuesday morning as police investigate the crash and crews clear the roadway, according to the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department.
This is a developing story.