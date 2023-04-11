TERRELL, Texas — A pilot and passenger escaped major injury Tuesday when their plane crashed at the Terrell Municipal Airport, according to officials.
The Terrell Fire Department, Terrell Police Department, and CareFlite responded to the reported crash at the Terrell Municipal Airport just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April, 11, 2023.
The plane, reportedly a 1976 Cessna, was performing a routine landing when it left the runway surface and flipped upside down in the grass.
"Both the pilot and passenger escaped the crash with only minor injuries," read a statement from the Terrell Professional Firefighters Association.
Both individuals were treated at the scene.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were notified.