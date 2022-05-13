FORNEY, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, is urging Texans to conserve power this weekend after six power generation facilities went offline.
This afternoon, ERCOT confirmed six power generation facilities tripped offline due to unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across the state.
The outage is resulting in a loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity generation, according to ERCOT. At this time, all generation resources available are operating.
The agency is urging Texans to conserve power this weekend as power generators work to re-establish generation at their facilities.
"With unseasonably hot weather driving record demand across Texas, ERCOT continues to work closely with the power industry to make sure Texans have the power they need," read a statement, in part, from ERCOT Interim CEO Brad Jones.
"We’re asking Texans to conserve power when they can by setting their thermostats to 78-degrees or above and avoiding the usage of large appliances (such as dishwashers, washers and dryers) during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. through the weekend."