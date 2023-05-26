KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Westbound Interstate Highway (IH) 20 in Kaufman County is closed due to a fiery fatal crash.
The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on westbound IH 20 just east of Farm-to-Market (FM) 429.
Firefighters from Terrell, Elmo, College Mound, and Ables Springs responded to the incident.
According to preliminary Texas Department of Public Safety investigation, possibly four vehicles were involved in the crash, including two 18-wheelers. The 18-wheelers erupted in flames and sparked nearby grass fires.
The truck-tractor driver hauling the Evergreen shipping container was reportedly killed in the crash. All others escaped serious injury.
Westbound IH 20 is closed. Eastbound IH 20 is continuing to experience onlooker delays.
This is a developing story.