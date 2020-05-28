KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Weather permitting, the westbound right lane of Interstate 20 (I-20) from Spur 557 to Big Brush Creek will be closed for approximately one month, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The closure is expected to begin June 2, 2020, at 5 a.m. and continue through July 6.
The closure is needed to rehabilitate the existing pavement, according to TxDOT.
"This closure is part of a $22 million, I-20 pavement rehabilitation and bridge replacement project in Kaufman County," read a press release from the department. "The project started in the summer of 2019 and is scheduled to finish in the summer of 2020."