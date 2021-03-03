CRANDALL, Texas — Westbound U.S. Highway 175 will be closed for an extended period of time, from Bud Stoy to Seagoville, due to a HAZMAT spill and cleanup, according to the Crandall Police Department.
"The highway will be shut down for approximately 11 hours while crews clean up the spill," stated the department.
The Crandall Police Department is suggesting alternate routes into Dallas via either north on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 to Interstate 20 or north on FM 741 to Interstate 20.
"Please be patient with traffic flow today and know crews are working hard to reopen the highway," stated the department.