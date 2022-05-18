WILLS POINT, Texas — A Wills Point Independent School District student was killed and three other people, including another district student, were injured in a crash yesterday.
At approximately 7 p.m., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Wills Point Fire Department, Wills Point Police Department, and Christus EMS were dispatched to U.S. Highway 80 near Wills Point High School and Wingo Way for a reported 18-wheeler vs. vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, officers reported four entrapments and requested additional EMS units and an air medical helicopter.
One occupant from the vehicle, who was a Wills Point ISD student, was pronounced deceased. Three other occupants — one of which was also a junior at Wills Point High School — were injured in the crash, transported to area hospitals, and reported to be in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to district officials.
The district says additional counselors will be at Wills Point High School the remainder of the week to talk with students who may need support.
"We ask that you show kindness and compassion to those around you as we walk through this together," stated Wills Point ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Caloss.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the students' families and friends," he continued. "Just as we have in years past, we will come together as a community to support and remember this student in the coming days. Thank [for your] assistance during this tragic time."
The Wills Point Police Department is investigating the crash.