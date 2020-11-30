KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — With no formal action being taken by the Kaufman County Commissioners' Court during their November 24, 2020, meeting, the Confederate monument at the front of the Kaufman County Courthouse will remain where it stands.
In July, the commissioners' court voted to form a 15-member Monument Citizens Commission to hold public meetings and gather public input on the statue.
The Citizens Monument Commission reviewed 554 surveys and weighed public comment they say "overwhelmingly" supported leaving the Confederate monument in its current location at the front of the Kaufman County Courthouse. During their October meeting, the commission voted unanimously to present their findings to the commissioners' court, in lieu of presenting a recommendation.
The commissioners' court reviewed the commission's findings and discussed possible action during their November 24 meeting — ultimately, no motion was made on the item and, therefore, no action was taken.
Video from November 24th Kaufman County Commissioners' Court meeting which includes comments from the public and the commissioners' court: