FORNEY, Texas — North Forney was unable to come up with a desperately needed district win against the Royse City on Friday falling to the Bulldogs 55-13. The Falcons moved the ball well in the first quarter but were only able to come away with 7 first half points thanks to 1 yard touchdown run by running back Demarcus Kirk.
The score was tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter before Royse City scored on 5 straight possessions excluding the one that ended with the expiration of the first half clock.
North Forney scored again late in the third quarter thanks to an 18 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mike Phillips to wide receiver Tylan Crochett.
The Bulldogs scored the last two touchdowns of the game in the fourth quarter making the final score 13-55 in favor of Royse City.
The loss moves the Falcons to a record of 1-6 on the season and 0-4 in district play.