FORNEY, Texas — Despite an explosive kick-off return in the first quarter, the Forney High School Jackrabbits dropped their road matchup against Texas High, 49-10, in Texarkana on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Texas High, ranked No.8 in the state by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, would hold the Jackrabbits to that sole kick-off return and a field goal, both in the first quarter. Texas High would go on to score 21 in the first, 14 in the second, and 14 in the third. Both teams were scoreless in the fourth quarter.
The Jackrabbits (0-3, 0-0) sights are now on cross-town rival North Forney High School (3-0, 0-0) for their conference-opener this Friday, October 16, 2020, in the Unity Bowl.