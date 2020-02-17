FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — On Friday, Feb. 14, the Forney ISD swim and dive team had 6 divers competing at the state competition in Austin.
They represented the district well at this advanced level of student/athlete competition.
Making their appearance in state events were:
- Skye Hoover - 1 meter diving
- Micah Smith - 1 meter diving
- Bryce Benson - 1 meter diving
- Maddie Belobraydic - 1 meter diving
- Cody Senn - 1 meter diving
- Andrew Gilbert - 500 yard freestyle
While the Forney ISD swim and dive program has students that have made several state appearances, Skye Hoover and Micah Smith are the first swim and dive athletes in Forney ISD history to advance to the state swim and dive finals.
Hoover placed 16th in girls 1 meter diving, and Smith placed 14th in boys 1 meter diving.
Congratulations!
For more information, contact the Forney ISD Communications Department at 469-762-4100.