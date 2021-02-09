FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — In early November, the Forney ISD school board surprised the swim and dive teams through a Facebook live announcing the addition of an aquatic training facility to be built this spring and summer. And on Monday, February 8, Forney ISD signed an MOU with Metroplex Aquatics to manage the facility for $0 operating costs to the district while also providing community engagement opportunities.
“We are excited to not only be able to provide a place within our district for our award-winning student swim and dive athletes to learn and train, but also a place that our Forney Family community can utilize for swim lessons and programs,” Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said. “We look forward to a long partnership with Metroplex Aquatics, and welcome them to Forney.”
Metroplex Aquatics currently works in 8 areas across North Texas managing facilities: Allen, McKinney, The Colony, Richardson, Tyler, Longview, Denison and Fort Worth.
“We are excited to be in the community and continue the success we’ve had with other programs and locations,” Metroplex Aquatics CEO Brent Mitchell said. “We will start offering programs, such as masters, lap swimming, youth and adult swim lessons, senior water aerobics, and more, to see what the Forney community is interested in and grow from there.”
The swim and dive program has a long-standing history of qualifying for district, regionals and state. This year FHS boys won the district championship, FHS girls placed 2nd, NFHS boys placed 4th, and NFHS girls placed 5th. For the 2nd year in a row Micah Smith and Maddie Beloybradic are district champs and the male and female divers of the year. Coach Jason Thompson is the district boys and girls dive coach of the year.
The 2020-2021 Forney ISD swim and dive teams competed at the Region 4-5A championships this past weekend. Beloybradic was regional champ and regional diver of the year, and Skye Hoover was 2nd at district and regionals. Hoover has already signed her national letter of intent to dive for Ouachita Baptist University. Both Maddie and Hoover advance to the state championships. In boys diving, Smith was 3rd and Bryce Benson placed in 5th at regionals.
The district will break ground on the facility on Tuesday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. We invite the public to join us.