FORNEY, Texas — The Forney High School Jackrabbits moved to 5-1 in District 8-5A (6-3 overall) with their 37-28 win over the Sulphur Springs Wildcats on Friday night.
The already-playoff-bound Jackrabbits padded their season stats as they prepare to take on the Royse City Bulldogs, who are also 5-1(8-1) in District 8-5A action.
The Jackrabbits scored in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th quarters for 3, 21, and 13 points respectively — Keeping the Wildcats to 7 points per quarter of play.
The Jackrabbit's matchup against the Bulldogs is scheduled for Friday, November 5, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at City Bank Stadium in Forney.