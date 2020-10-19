FORNEY, Texas — The North Forney High School's varsity and junior varsity football matchups against Crandall High School for this Friday will be rescheduled due to confirmed COVID-19 cases among Crandall student-athletes, the Crandall Independent School District confirmed Monday afternoon.
Forney Independent School District athletic officials are scheduled to meet with the District 8-5A District Executive Committee tomorrow to determine if there is a possibility to reschedule a replacement matchup for this Friday, as it is North Forney High School's homecoming week, district officials tell inForney.com.
"...We want to assure you that NFHS will have a homecoming game and an opportunity to recognize the homecoming court," read, in part, an email from NFHS Principal Michael Jung.
Only the varsity and junior varsity games will have to be rescheduled, according to Crandall ISD, and contact tracing among the Covid-19 cases allows for all the other grade levels to play as normal.
The District 8-5A Athletic Committee had several guidelines and contingencies in place this athletic season in the event of cancellations, reschedules, and postponements.
The committee will, among other things, review all prior schedule changes during their review tomorrow.
This is a developing story.