FORNEY, Texas — Changes are coming for a handful of Kaufman County schools after the University Interscholastic League (UIL) released the 2022-2024 conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for reclassification and realignment yesterday.
Preliminary enrollment figures were submitted to the UIL by school districts based on enrollment on October 29th. The 2022-2024 alignments will be released February 3, 2022, at 9 a.m. for football, basketball, and volleyball. District alignments for other activities will be released by the middle of March, 2022.
Based on the preliminary enrollment numbers, North Forney High School will move from Conference 5A Division II to Conference 6A. North Forney's enrollment figures submitted for the 2020-22 alignment was reported at 1,894 and increased to 2,292 for the latest reporting period.
The cutoff for Conference 6A this year is 2,225 and above. North Forney will join 249 other programs in the top enrollment conference across the state.
Another big move in the county is Terrell High School. With enrollment increasing from 1,226 to 1,411 between the reporting periods, Terrell will move from Conference 4A Division I to Conference 5A Division I. The 5A conference cutoffs are from 1,300 to 2,224.
Forney High School will remain in Conference 5A, despite seeing an increase in enrollment from 1,620 to 2,008. However, Forney will see a bump in its division classification from 5A Division II to 5A Division I — competing with schools in the 1,925 to 2,224 enrollment range.
Scurry-Rosser High School narrowly avoided a division bump, based on the preliminary enrollment figures. Scurry-Rosser reported an increase in enrollment from 325 to 358 — competing in Conference 3A Division II. The cutoff for Division I is 359, according to the UIL.
Crandall High School, despite an increase in over 200 students, will remain in Conference 5A Division II. Their enrollment increased from 1,316 to 1,575, putting it in the middle of the pack for enrollment numbers in their division cutoffs.
Kaufman High School, Mabank High School, and Kemp High School will also remain in their conference and division classifications and saw little change in their enrollment figures. Kaufman will remain in Conference 4A Division I and saw an enrollment increase from 1,189 to 1,235; Mabank will remain in Conference 4A Division I and saw an enrollment increase from 986 to 1,016.5; and Kemp will remain in Conference 3A Division I with an increased enrollment from 452 to 459.
Conference Cutoffs
- 6A 2225 and above 249 schools: 249 (Basketball), 249 (Football), 247 (Volleyball)
- 5A 1300 – 2224 253 schools: 252 (Basketball), 251 (Football), 253 (Volleyball)
- 4A 545 – 1299 214 schools: 213 (Basketball), 193 (Football), 209 (Volleyball)
- 3A 250 – 544 233 schools: 230 (Basketball), 204 (Football), 220 (Volleyball)
- 2A 105 – 249 219 schools: 217 (Basketball), 208 (Football), 157 (Volleyball)
- 1A 104.9 and below 220 schools: 218 (Basketball), 148 (Football), 121 (Volleyball)
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
- 5A Division I 1925 – 2224 (132 schools)
- 5A Division II 1300 – 1924 (119 schools)
- 4A Division I 880 – 1299 (99 schools)
- 4A Division II 545 – 879 (94 schools)
- 3A Division I 360 – 544 (102 schools)
- 3A Division II 250 – 359 (102 schools)
- 2A Division I 164.5 – 249 (106 schools)
- 2A Division II 105 – 164.4 (102 schools)
- 1A Division I 59.5 – 104.9 (75 schools)
- 1A Division II 59.4 and below (73 schools)