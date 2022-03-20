TERRELL, Texas — In partnership and collaboration with the City of Terrell, Terrell ISD's ExCEL will now facilitate and support the community's youth soccer opportunities, formerly overseen by the Terrell Soccer Association.
Beginning Spring 2022, all youth soccer registrations and league operations from U-4 to U-19 teams will be handled through the Terrell ExCEL for both indoor and outdoor soccer.
"We want to thank and acknowledge the City of Terrell and its leadership, Mayor Rick Carmona, Mr. Mike Sims, Mr. Glen Caldwell, and all City Council Members for their support and making youth development and recreational opportunities a focus and priority," said A.J. Knight, ExCEL Director. "We also want to thank and acknowledge Terrell Soccer Association as they have been such an incredible asset to our community's youth for many years. We are honored that they have entrusted us to continue the program they've built and we will do our absolute best to make it the best soccer program around."
Registration for the Spring 2022 outdoor league is now open for players in the U-4, U-6, and U-8 divisions beginning at $50 per player. Teams are open to both girls and boys born between 2014 - 2018. Practices will be held at Ben Gill Park and moved indoors to the Terrell ExCEL in the event of inclement weather.
Registration ends on Sunday, March 20 and games will begin in early April. Volunteer and coaching opportunities are also available.
To register and view more details, click here: https://teamsideline.com/sites/Excel/program/46606/ExCEL-SPRING-SOCCER-LEAGUE
For more opportunities and leagues at the ExCEL center, click here: https://teamsideline.com/sites/Excel/Home