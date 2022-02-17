TERRELL, Texas — Texas Rangers pitcher Taylor Hearn dropped in on the Terrell High School's baseball practice today.
"Our kids had a blast having a big leaguer with the @Rangers at practice today," read a statement from the team on Twitter.
Hearn, a Royse City native, also shared some baseball knowledge with the young athletes during a Q&A session.
In January, Hearn tweeted his interest in dropping in on local DFW-area teams during practice and, with a little love in the replys, the Tigers were among a handful of teams to practice with the major leaguer.
"Great to meet you guys! Thank u for letting jump in y’all practice," stated Hearn on Twitter.