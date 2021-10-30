CRANDALL, Texas — 1,000 new homes are slated to begin construction next month in Crandall's River Ridge community, the developer announced this week, with future plans calling for apartment communities, new shopping and retail, and entertainment districts.
River Ridge is located at the intersection of Farm-to-Market (FM) 741 and U.S. Highway 175 directly west of the developer's, Dallas-based PMB Capital Investment's, Wildcat Ranch development off Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 in north Crandall. Development construction is slated for next month with the first homes expected to be available in 2023.
The community will include an amenity center with a pool, playground, a new on-site elementary school and scenic walking trails winding throughout the grounds, according to the developer. The single-family homes will be exclusively constructed by Taylor Morrison on 50- and 60-foot lots.
"Kaufman County has experienced robust population growth due to its access to a booming job market, an exceptional education via Crandall ISD, and connectivity to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex," stated the developer.
According to developmental plans with the City of Crandall, future phases of River Ridge call for 1,200 multi-family units, shopping and retail, and an entertainment district on the north side of U.S. Highway 175, 350 multi-family units south of U.S. Highway 175, 132 single-family units south of the highway, and 600 planned mixed-units in River Ridge Phase III, also located south of U.S. Highway 175.