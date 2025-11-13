Forney Police Urges Community Safety Awareness During Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, the Forney Police Department is reminding residents to take proactive measures to ensure their safety and the security of their belongings. With festivities bringing increased gatherings and shopping, it is crucial for community members to remain vigilant.

Safety Tips for the Holidays

The Forney Police Department encourages residents to be mindful of their surroundings. Here are some essential tips to keep in mind:

Hide Your Valuables: Ensure that valuables are out of sight, whether in your vehicle or home.

Lock Your Vehicles and Homes: Always secure your property to deter theft.

Stay Aware of Your Surroundings: Trust your instincts and be conscious of your environment, especially in crowded areas.

Taking these precautions can help foster a safer community during this joyful yet busy time of year. The Forney Police Department wishes everyone a wonderful and secure holiday season.

October Crime Statistics

In addition to holiday safety, the Forney Police Department has released its crime statistics for October. The data indicates a decrease in all categories of crime, with the exception of vehicle burglaries. This trend highlights the importance of the community's continued vigilance and the effectiveness of preventive measures.

As the season unfolds, the Forney Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. Stay safe and enjoy the festivities!